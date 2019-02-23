Home Politics #NigeriaVotes #NigeriaVotes: Buhari, wife vote in Daura
#NigeriaVotes: Buhari, wife vote in Daura
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

#NigeriaVotes: Buhari, wife vote in Daura

0
0
now viewing

#NigeriaVotes: Buhari, wife vote in Daura

now playing

Abdulmumin Jibrin released from Police custody

now playing

BREAKING: Ogun SSG, Taiwo Adeoluwa, involved in auto crash

now playing

Delta police command uncovers explosives, assures citizens of safety, security

now playing

Gunmen attack troops in Yenagoa

now playing

I did not resign, it was deliberate propaganda - VP Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha have cast their ballots in Daura, Katsina state as Nigerians vote to elect new leaders for another four year term.

Buhari voted at about 8:15am alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari.

The president expressed satisfaction with the process so far and urged Nigerians to come out en-mass to exercise their franchise.

“This is my constituency and you can see that people are already queued to exercise their franchise. So far so good, the process has been going on smoothly as planned.”

He  expressed optimism  of winning the election. ” I am going to congratulate myself because I am winning the election”, Buhari said.

Related Posts

Abdulmumin Jibrin released from Police custody

TVCN 0

BREAKING: Ogun SSG, Taiwo Adeoluwa, involved in auto crash

TVCN 0

Delta police command uncovers explosives, assures citizens of safety, security

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies