NigeriaVotes: Buhari, wife vote in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha have cast their ballots in Daura, Katsina state as Nigerians vote to elect new leaders for another four year term.

Buhari voted at about 8:15am alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari.

The president expressed satisfaction with the process so far and urged Nigerians to come out en-mass to exercise their franchise.

“This is my constituency and you can see that people are already queued to exercise their franchise. So far so good, the process has been going on smoothly as planned.”

He expressed optimism of winning the election. ” I am going to congratulate myself because I am winning the election”, Buhari said.

Share this: Tweet



