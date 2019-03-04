NigeriaVotes: Court nullifies PDP governorship candidacy in Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified Peoples’ Democratic Party Guber Candidacy for not conducting Primaries.

Federal High Court Judge, Ambrose Lewis ruled that the purported nomination of Abba Kabir as Governorship Candidate of the Peoples’s Democratic Party PDP is invalid.

Counsel to the Plantiff, Kabiru Usman says the PDP would have to provide another Governorship Candidate before the coming Polls.

In his remarks, Peoples’ Democratic Party Counsel says the verdict do not affect Abba Kabir as a Candidate but the PDP as a party. According to him, the PDP will obey court order.

