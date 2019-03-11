NigeriaVotes: INEC declares Adamawa governorship election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the governorship election held in Adamawa State on Saturday as inconclusive.

Announcing the result of the election, at about 3.55am on Monday morning, the Independent National Electoral Commission returning officer, Andrew Haruna Said the number of cancelled votes is higher than the differential between the PDP and the APC.

The result which showed the candidate of the APC polled 334,995 while that of the PDP polled 364,471 while the margin of lead stands at 32,476 ,

The Electoral umpire says a later date will be communicated for a rerun.

