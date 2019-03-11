Home Politics #NigeriaVotes #NigeriaVotes: INEC declares governorship election in Bauchi inconclusive
#NigeriaVotes: INEC declares governorship election in Bauchi inconclusive
Image result for #NigeriaVotes: INEC declares governorship election in Bauchi inconclusiveThe Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the governorship election in Bauchi State as inconclusive and ordered for supplementary elections in 21 days in areas like Tafawa Balewa local council whose result was rejected.

The Returning Officer, Kyari Mohammed explains that margin between the lead parties the pdp which polled 469,512 votes and the apc which polled 465,453 is far less than the number of registered voters in the affected Tafawa Balewa local council which 139,240.

For this reason, he declared the election inconclusive.

 

