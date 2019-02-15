Home Politics #NigeriaVotes #NigeriaVotes: INEC dispatches sensitive materials in Yobe
The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Yobe state, said it has received 90 percent of the sensitive materials and dispatched to the 17 Local government areas of the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, Ahmad Makama disclosed this to newsmen after inspecting and handing over of the sensitive materials at Central Bank of Nigeria Damaturu haven been delayed for one
day.

Police deploy 4,000 personnel

Speaking on security issues pertaining the elections, Commissioner of Police in Yobe state, Abdulmaliki Sunmonu
says 4,000 policemen including other security agencies have been deployed to different parts of the state.

He also added that three policemen will man each polling unit assuring that his men are up to the task.

 

