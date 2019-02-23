NigeriaVotes: INEC extends voting time for polling units with challenges

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Has announced automatic extension of time for polling units which had delay in opening.

National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, said polls will be extended by the number of hours election is delayed.

At centres that opened by 9am for instance, the commission said accreditation will end by 3pm.

Okoye acknowledged smart card malfunction, security challenge, absence of result sheets and late arrival of road transport workers as some of the problems experienced in some states.

While a hundred per cent continuous accreditation and voting is recorded in Katsina, Ekiti, Kebbi and Ogun states, states like Adamawa recorded 34 per cent as at 12noon..Other states with low performance Delta with 32 per cent, Borno 35 per cent, Sokoto with 31 per cent, Zamfara 41 per cent, Ebonyi 35.5 per cent and Plateau 40 per cent

