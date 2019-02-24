NigeriaVotes: INEC to begin Collation of Presidential poll result Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission will begin the collation of the Presidential result on Monday. Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu also set out ground rules for all accredited party agents ahead of the collation exercise.

TVC News Correspondent Joke Adisa reports that local and International Election Observers, the Media and Party agents were present at the formal opening of the National Collation Centre where the result of the Presidential election will be officially announced.

To ensure orderliness, INEC Chairman sets ground rules that will govern the proceedings.

State collation officers are expected to come in with the results at that level from 11am on Monday.

All eyes are now on the National Collation Centre as Nigerians and indeed the International Community eagerly await the outcome of the Presidential

election.

