NigeriaVotes: Lagos residents assured of peaceful election

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubair Muazu has called on eligible voters in the state to come out en masse on Saturday to vote in the Presidential and National Assembly election.

A statement issued by the commands’ public relations officer, CSP Chike Oti on Friday, the Commissioner of Police restates that the command, as part of its commitment to a peaceful conduct of the polls, has adequately deployed men and officers to different parts of the state.

He assures Lagosians that the command in collaboration with other sister agencies has put in place all the necessary security measures to ensure that the exercise is free, fair and credible.

The CP says eligible voters have no cause to entertain fear or feel intimidated in performing their civic duty, urging them to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner.

He warns violence-minded people to steer clear from engaging in acts capable of truncating the election, noting that whoever is caught will face the full weight of the law.

Share this: Tweet



