NigeriaVotes: Large turnout of women in Sokoto

Large turnout of women voters is witnessed across various polling units in Sokoto state as voting commenced as early as 8:35am in most of the polling units.

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal cast his vote at exactly 11:52am at his ward 011 Kofar Ajiya of Tambuwal local government area.

Shortly after casting his vote, Tambuwal says going by the hitch free process witnessed so far across the state, the outcome of the election will be satisfactory.

He said his party will accept the outcome of the elec

