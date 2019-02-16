Home Politics #NigeriaVotes #NigeriaVotes: PDP rejects shift in election dates, asks INEC chairman to resign
#NigeriaVotes: PDP rejects shift in election dates, asks INEC chairman to resign
#NigeriaVotes: PDP rejects shift in election dates, asks INEC chairman to resign

The Peoples Democratic Party in a swift reaction to the postponement of the elections has asked the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to resign.

National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus, said the postponement of the elections mirrors the desperation of the All Progressives Congress to cling to power.

Secondus made further allegations when he said “For the avoidance of doubt the PDP sees this action as wicked and we are also aware of other dubious designs like the deployment of hooded security operatives who would be ruthless on the people ostensibly to scare them away.” End of quote.

The national of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Yakubu Mahmood said that the Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold today would now hold next Saturday while that of governorship, state houses of Assembly and Abuja area councils had been shifted to March 9.

 

