NigeriaVotes: President Buhari meets with Service chiefs, IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with some security chiefs and state governors in what is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to address spate of insecurity in parts of the country.

The meeting holding inside the President’s office has service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, in attendance.

State governors who are attending the meeting include Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow; Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

Other attendees at the meeting were Chief of Staff (COS) Abba Kyari, Mansur Dan-Ali, the minister of defence and Abdulrahman Danbazzau, the minister of interior.

