#NigeriaVotes: President Buhari meets with Service chiefs, IGP
#NigeriaVotes: President Buhari meets with Service chiefs, IGP

#NigeriaVotes: President Buhari meets with Service chiefs, IGP

Appeal Court recognises Bashir Bolarinwa as Kwara APC chairman

Tinubu defends Buhari on death threat to ballot box snatchers

Election postponement: APC wants CSOs to monitor entire election process

President Buhari reads riot act to ballot box snatchers, election riggers

2019: Kwara APC warns INEC ahead of polls

Image result for #NigeriaVotes: President Buhari meets with Service chiefs, IGPPresident Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with some security chiefs and state governors in what is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to address spate of insecurity in parts of the country.

The meeting holding inside the President’s office has service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, in attendance.

State governors who are attending the meeting include Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow; Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima and Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

Other attendees at the meeting were Chief of Staff (COS) Abba Kyari, Mansur Dan-Ali, the minister of defence and Abdulrahman Danbazzau, the minister of interior.
