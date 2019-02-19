Home Politics #NigeriaVotes #NigeriaVotes: Sensitive materials returned to CBN in Enugu – Police
#NigeriaVotes: Sensitive materials returned to CBN in Enugu – Police
Image result for Sensitive materials returned to CBN in Enugu - PoliceThe Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Suleiman Balarebe, said elections materials have been retrieved under the watchful eyes of the police and escorted to the Central Bank of Nigeria for safe keeping.

In an exclusive interview with TVC News, Mr Suleiman added that the police is fully prepared to provide adequate security for the rescheduled election.

He appealed to members of the public for maximum cooperation before, during and after the polls.

According to Mr Suleiman, the materials were retrieved under the watchful eyes of the police and subsequently escorted to the CBN for safe keeping.

Mr Suleiman said the police is fully prepared to provide adequate security for the rescheduled election and appealed to members of the public for maximum cooperation before, during and after the election.

Mr Suleiman Balarebe is the new commissioner of police deployed to Enugu State one week before the botched presidential and national Assembly elections.

