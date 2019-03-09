NigeriaVotes: Voting ongoing at Obi Ugwuchime ward, Enugu

Voting is still ongoing at Obi Ugwuchime ward in Igbo-Etiti local govt area of Enugu state due to late arrival of voting materials.

The President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Nnia Nwodo who hails from the village called for an extension of voting hour beyond the time provided by the law to enable voters who came out in their hundreds perform their civic responsibility.

While other wards are rounding off with counting.

So far election in Enugu state has been regarded peaceful, only that many failed to turnout due to what they tagged as a protest to the outcome of the last presidential and National elections where they alleged that the results did not reflect the wish of the people who voted on that day.

