NNPC set to build more power, fertilizer plants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is set to build additional Independent Power Plants in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

The proposed plants are expected to add 4,000 megawatts of power to stabilize the national grid.

The national oil company also disclosed that it would construct a fertilizer plant in Brass, Bayelsa State.

Chairman of the Board of NNPC Power subsidiary, Gas and Power Investment Company, Isiaka Abdulrazaq said the fertilizer project in Brass, Bayelsa State, would produce fertilizer to boost agriculture in the South-South and other regions of the country.

He also added that setting up of the company would add value in terms of payment of taxes and generating more revenue for the country.

