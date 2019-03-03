North Korea has no economic future with Nuclear weapons – Trump

Australian Bureau of Meteorology said a cool change was forecast for late on Sunday, but an associated wind change would bring danger for fire-fighters.

U.S. President Donald Trump says North Korea had a bright economic future if the two countries made a deal, but did not have any economic future with nuclear weapons.

The second meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Vietnam, was cut short after they failed to reach a deal on the extent of sanctions relief North Korea would get in exchange for steps to give up its nuclear program.

The United States and North Korea have said they intend to continue talks, but have not said when a next round might take place.

