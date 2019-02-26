Home International North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on the way
North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on the way
International
World News
0

North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on the way

0
0
now viewing

North Korea’s Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit; Trump on the way

now playing

Trump, Kim conclude historic summit, sign comprehensive documents

now playing

North Korea's Kim promises to give up nuclear weapons - Trump

xi-jinping-Kim Jon Un
now playing

North Korean leader congratulates China's Xi Jinping after congress

now playing

First week of testimony into Kim Jong Nam’s death concludes

Donald-Trump-North-Korea-TVCNews
now playing

Trump signs new sanctions against North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump where they will try to reach agreement on how to implement a North Korean pledge to give up its nuclear weapons.

Trump is due in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on Tuesday evening.

They will meet for a brief one-on-one conversation on Wednesday evening, followed by a dinner, at which they will each be accompanied by two guests and interpreters, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One.

Related Posts

Trump, Kim conclude historic summit, sign comprehensive documents

TVCN 1

North Korea’s Kim promises to give up nuclear weapons – Trump

TVCN 0
xi-jinping-Kim Jon Un

North Korean leader congratulates China’s Xi Jinping after congress

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies