Northern Youth Council of Nigeria honours founder of Caleb University

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has presented an award to the Founder, Caleb University, Dr. Ola Adebogun as a mark of recognition of his immense contribution to educational development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the main campus of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, the President of the Northern Youth Forum, Comrade Isah Abubakar, represented by Hon. Sadiq Abdulkareem and other executive members of the Northern Youth Council said the award is a result of Dr. Adebogun’s unalloyed commitment to educational growth across Nigeria.

He noted that the awardee has supported many youths with various levels of scholarships irrespective of their states of origin, emphasizing his detribalized nature and unwavering support to the cause of youth empowerment and educational advancement . He also pointed out that the enviable position of Caleb University as role model in tertiary education and its sound academic programmes are some of the reasons for the award.

Comrade Abubakar reiterated that the awardee’s contributions has helped many youths in Nigeria to gain access to world class education through his benevolence and scholarship schemes thereby making it possible for those who were roaming the streets to now enjoy quality education and high standard of living.

He equated the efforts of the founder to that of the first prime minister of an independent Nigeria, Alhaji Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa who worked tirelessly to make life better for his people and for the independence of Nigeria.

Dr. Adebogun was presented with an award of “Garkuwan Matassan Arewa” which means protector of youths with a medal as the “General” of educational development in Nigeria.

In his response, the Ag Vice Chancellor, Professor Nosa Owens-Ibie who led other principal officers of the University – Mrs. Folake Okor, Registrar and Mr. Abubakre Adesina, Bursar – to receive the award on behalf of the founder, thanked and appreciated the Northern Youths Council of Nigeria executive members for this noble recognition.

He told the youths to uphold good ideas, discipline, humility, focus, selflessness, moral uprightness, godliness, patriotism and hard work which are the hallmark of the founder.

