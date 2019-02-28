Home Politics #NigeriaVotes #NotTooYoungToRun: Ladan, 31, Adefisoye, 34 elected into the National Assembly
The Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act signed last year has claimed its first success story after a first timer, 31-year-old Muktar Shehu Ladan of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of a House of Representatives seat in Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

Ladan defeated a former speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Ahmed Hassan-Jumare, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, 34-year-old Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye (Small Alhaji) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won a House of Representatives seat in Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency seat of Ondo State.

Head of African Union Election Observation Mission, Hailemariam Desalegn, has commended young candidates for participating in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

