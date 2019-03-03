NOUN matriculates 265 students in Nasarawa

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has matriculated two Hundred and Sixty – Five students for the 2019 academic year in Nasarawa State.

The representative of the Vice Chancellor, Mahmud Usman disclosed this at the 18th matriculation ceremony of the university, held at the Lafia Study

Center.

TVC News Correspondent, Godwin Agwam reports that just as its motto, “work and learn”, the National Open University of Nigeria was established in 2002 to cater for the working population in Nigeria.

The university is funded by the federal government and is at par with any federal university across the country in terms of educational benefits

This year, the school is matriculating 265 students at the Lafia study Center and there will be students graduating across the 78 study centers in

country.

For the matriculating students, the university has been of great benefit to them.

With the gazzetting of the amended NOUN act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, graduates of NOUN now enjoy equal status with their counterparts from other universities across the country.

Share this: Tweet



