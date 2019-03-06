NRM candidate drags Buhari, Atiku to court over campaign funding

The candidate of the National Rescue Movement in the recently held presidential election wants the candidacy of the top contenders nullified.

He claims President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP spent more on their campaigns, than is required by law.

Celestina Iria reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the service of court processes on President Buhari and Mr Abubakar.

The National Rescue Movement had filed a suit seeking the interpretation of Section 91(2) of the Electoral Act, 2010 and to nullify the participation of messrs Buhari and Atiku in the poll for allegedly violating the act.

The plaintiff is praying the court to set aside the participation of president Muhammad Buhari and Atiku Abubakar on the grounds that they both spent more than one billion Naira each as campaign expenses.

The plaintiff claimed that by spending above the prescribed amount stipulated by the electoral act, both candidates had violated the electoral law and are liable to be removed as contestants in the election.

Presiding judge justice Ahmed Mohammed, had ordered that the defendants be served with the court papers, through the legal departments in their various party Secretariats after counsel to the plaintiff had informed the court that he was constrained from effecting service due to their security

details.

The court adjourned to 26th March for mentioning.

