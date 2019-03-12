Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Ogboru rejects Delta governorship election result
Image result for Ogboru rejects Delta governorship election resultThe candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Delta state governorship election, Great Ogboru has rejected the result of Saturday’s election.

Addressing a press conference hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the poll, Mr Ogboru gave reasons for rejecting the outcome of the election. He said his party will challenge the result in court.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state, has rejected the result of Saturday’s house of assembly election.

In the result released by the electoral body, the All Progressives Congress won twenty three seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party won two.

But the PDP said it would challenge the result at the tribunal, as it is not the true reflection of the wishes of the people.

