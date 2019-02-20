Ogun govt. reiterates commitment to quality service delivery

The Director-General, Ogun State Public Service Transformation Office, Mr Jola Oyeneye, says the state government is committed to reforming the public service for quality service delivery to the people of the state.

Mr. Oyeneye gave this assurance during a sensitisation visit to the Ministry of Environment, Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency in Abeokuta.

He said, “The Civil Service is the engine room for government and it should be positioned well to be able to achieve the desired result. The PSTO is planning to work with MDAs on reforms that will make their officials adapt to change and foster productivity and quality service delivery.’’

In his presentation, the DG disclosed that officers in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies must be open to changes, as the way of doing government business had begun to evolve, calling on them to develop a growing mindset as against the fixed mindset.

