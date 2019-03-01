Home Health Ondo records 15 deaths from lassa fever
More than fifteen persons died while cases of Lassa fever were recorded in different parts of Ondo State between January and February this year.

The state Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Wale Oke, disclosed this in Akure, the state capital. He said majority of the death occurred in January.

Mostly affected by this scourge are towns and communities in the border towns of the state such as Owo, Ose, Akoko North, Akure South and Akure North local government areas. He however said no death was recorded in February.

Ondo is one of the 23 States affected by Lassa fever.

