Onnoghen: Appeal Court adjourns trial, warns against delay tactics
Onnoghen: Appeal Court adjourns trial, warns against delay tactics

Onnoghen: Appeal Court adjourns trial, warns against delay tactics

BREAKING: Justice Onnoghen granted bail on self-recognition

EFCC petition: Onnoghen gets fresh query from NJC

Agbakoba asks Court to declare procedure for suspending Onnoghen unconstitutional

CCT to resume trial against Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen on 4th February

CCT Trial: Court of Appeal dismisses Onnoghen's motion for stay of proceedings

Image result for Onnoghen: Appeal Court adjourns trial as Judge warns against delay tacticsThe Court of Appeal, Abuja division has adjourned to 27th February for hearing of appeals filed by prosecution and defence counsel on the trial of justice Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

A 3-man panel of the appellate court granted the adjournment after prosecution counsel, Aliyu Umar, prayed the court for an adjournment to be able to amend his brief.

Lead counsel to Justice Walter Onnoghen, Chris Uche, in his response asked the court to step down the prayers of prosecution.

Presiding Judge, Justice Dati Yahaya, held that an adjournment is granted on the instance that it will be the last time and no delay tactics should be employed by both counsels to stall proceedings.

