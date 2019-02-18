Onnoghen’s asset declaration scandal; Buhari is right – IAADHR

The International Association for Advancement and Defense of Human Rights has taken a stand in respect of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen over his alleged failure in fully declaring of his assets.

In a press statement issued by the president of the organisation, Comrade Bature Johnson, he called the action “a rare act of courage and breakthrough in the fight against corruption in the country”.

“We find it appropriate to promptly react to the recent stance of the Federal Government, relating the temporary suspension of the Chief Justice of the Federation, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, over breach of law pending the conclusion of his trial.

“The CJN was brought before the CCT because of a serious breach of law regarding his assets declaration, wherein he reportedly owned and operated several secret bank accounts peculiar with rapid and equal daily deposits in an attempt to evade banking reporting laws and regulations.

“In a swift response as a patriot and a believer in the rule of law, President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the CJN and in his place appointed Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as acting CJN.

“Since then, diverse reactions have trailed the Federal Government’s actions on the CJN, particularly from some opposition, and UK, US and EU, who ignorantly expressed concerns about the timing in view of the forthcoming elections in the nation.

“The clear fact is that the needless crisis would have not occurred in the first instance, if in his own wisdom the CJN had not stooped the constitutions head-on by deliberately breaching the law of the nation and further attempt to abuse his office and manipulate the law in his favor.

“His position is one of utmost public trust, not to be abused to shield or protect him from the fair consequence of his own actions. To have such a person preside over any case, would call into question the impartiality of any decision rendered and undermine the rule of law, which the presidency is aware of its implications.

“We note with regrets and out rightly condemn the stance and roles of some foreign nations and organizations like the United Kingdom, United States and European Union, whose diplomatic tones gave credence to some activists to support the deliberate breach of the CJN.

“Since amalgamation, both Britain and America had demonstrably worked against Nigerians national interest while the Portuguese supported Nigerians before their advent. This was demonstrated by series of events, such as the 1200 invasion and destruction of the old Benin Empire by a British, Admiral Harry Robinson-led Troops; the political crisis before the Clifford constitution, the 1954/59 election manipulations. The damages and human rights violations done by America against sovereign nation, their citizens, particularly through arms sales have led to the destruction of hopes and humanity.

“The United Kingdom in particular had been a major factors behind our nation’s underdevelopment and corruption, since amalgamation period, even till date. The British colonialist fraudulently cooked and manipulated the nation’s population in 1960 and the first republic election, thus legitimizing illegality in the nation. Britain has remained a hiding place for corrupt Nigerians. British banks are harboring stolen funds from Nigeria and using same to develop their economy.

“When Nigeria’s Senate President undermined democractic efforts in the upper chamber, it was the British High commission in Nigeria that paid him a courtesy call to legitimize his position. This to an extent applies to America policy in Nigeria. We had on several occasions warned of the British destruction of our nation, as exemplified by the massacres and conquest of the old Benin Empire.

“The impact of their actions and policies has increased underdevelopment, corruption, poverty, poor leadership and impunity in the land. British policies promote impunity, and stashing of the nations fund in the banks, without effort to repatriates it back to Nigeria. This is condemnable.

“The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, from office, and the planned arraignment of Justice Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal is no doubt a rare act of courage and breakthrough in the fight against corruption in the country.

“Nigeria reserves the right to take action on internal affairs without interference or bending the rules to acknowledge the undermining of its sovereignty by those who do not meant well for it.

“The administration’s adherence to the rule of law prompted it to exit the former minister of finance Kemi Adeosun from office, thus nobody is above the law of the land. President Muhammadu Buhari is not paving way for the rigging of the forthcoming general elections, with the suspension but trying to sanitize the judiciary.

“The CJN has neither been removed from office nor, permanently replaced, but only suspended pending the final determination of the substantive issues in his matter. These actions had no in any way undermine the nation’s judiciary, or subvert the constitution, but rather will deepen it.

“Corruption promotes anarchy and killings in the nation, hence the need for the EU, UK and the US help Nigeria to weed out corruption rather than establishing, supporting, encouraging corruption or abetting corruption in Nigeria or other forms of international conspiracy.

“We call on the international community, particularly, UK, US, EU to remain cautious and minimize its unsolicited and undue interference in the internal affairs of the nation and our sovereignty as a nation as their actions and utterances contributes to overheat the polity.

“The haste with which they threaten to sanction the nation is very unbecoming and unjustified, in spite of the inability of our nation to recover from the massive and strategic damages done to our resolve to develop, by the infection of the people and the nation’s psyche with impunity, corruption, crooked manipulations and the seed of ethno religious intolerance. The EU, UK and the US should please back off, and stop interfering in our internal matters, as they would certainly not allow anyone with image crisis like Onnoghen to preside over their own judiciary.

“In view of the negative impacts of their policy on Nigeria, we hereby urge that they review their foreign engagements and other diplomatic instrument that is draconian to reduce the resistance to America and British incursion and their self-assigned roles as the police of the world.

“We commend the courage and resilience of Mr President in promoting the reform of the judiciary, rule of law and due process.

“We urge him not to bend rules nor allow interference, of those who do not meant well for the nation.

“We call on all Nigerians to support the need to deepen our democratic tenets through the enthronement of judges with high probity and unblemished integrity and character as related to the ongoing process.

“The election is by the corner, we must ensure that it is conducted in an atmosphere of trust, impartiality and confidence of fidelity of the umpire, the INEC. We also urge the impartiality of the judiciary, much of which cannot be assured under the questionable leadership of Walter Onnoghen.

“We call on the federal government to ensure the speedy trial, taking into considerations the adherence to the rule of law, due process and constitutionality to assure national security and confidence in the present government”, the president stated.

Share this: Tweet



