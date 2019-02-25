Oscars 2019 : See list of winners from the 91st academy awards

Though Roma and The Favourite led the nominations with 10 each on Sunday, it was Green Book that took the best picture gong, with Rami Malek and Olivia Colman winning big in the best-acting categories.

Other big wins of the night included Alfonso Cuarón for best director, Spike Lee for best adapted screenplay — his first non-honorary Oscar win — Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor, Regina King for best supporting actress and Black Panther for three awards: best costume design, production design and best original score.

Here were our predictions, here are the standout memes from the night, and below you’ll find the top Oscars highlights and reactions.

Best Picture

Winner: Green Book

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

Winner: Roma — Alfonso Cuarón

BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee

Cold War — Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite — Yorgos Lanthimos

Vice — Adam McKay

Best Actress

Winner: Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Yalitza Aparicio — Roma

Glenn Close — The Wife

Lady Gaga — A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Winner: Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale — Vice

Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams — Vice

Marina de Tavira — Roma

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali — Green Book

Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot — A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell — Vice

Best Original Song

Winner: Shallow — A Star Is Born

All The Stars — Black Panther

I’ll Fight — RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go — Mary Poppins Returns

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Original Score

Winner: Black Panther — Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansmen — Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk — Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs — Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: BlacKkKlansman — Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs — Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Can You Ever Forgive Me? — Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk — Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born — Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

The Favorite — Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed — Paul Schrader

Roma — Alfonso Cuaron

Vice — Adam McKay

Best Live Action Short Film

Winner: Skin

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Best Visual Effects

Winner: First Man

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Documentary — Short Subject

Winner: Period. End of Sentence

Black Sheep

Endgame

Lifeboat

A Night at The Garden

Best Animated Short Film

Winner: Bao

Animal Behavior

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Film Editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: Roma — Mexico

Capernaum — Lebanon

Cold War — Poland

Never Look Away — Germany

Shoplifters — Japan

Best Sound Mixing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Best Sound Editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Cinematography

Winner: Roma

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

A Star is Born

Best Production Design

Winner: Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Costume Design

Winner: Black Panther

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: Vice

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Documentary — Feature

Winner: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RGB

