Oscars 2019 : See list of winners from the 91st academy awards
Oscars 2019 : See list of winners from the 91st academy awards

Though Roma and The Favourite led the nominations with 10 each on Sunday, it was Green Book that took the best picture gong, with Rami Malek and Olivia Colman winning big in the best-acting categories.

Other big wins of the night included Alfonso Cuarón for best director, Spike Lee for best adapted screenplay — his first non-honorary Oscar win — Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor, Regina King for best supporting actress and Black Panther for three awards: best costume design, production design and best original score.

Here were our predictions, here are the standout memes from the night, and below you’ll find the top Oscars highlights and reactions.

 

Best Picture

Winner: Green Book
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice

 

Best Director

Winner: Roma — Alfonso Cuarón
BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee
Cold War — Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite — Yorgos Lanthimos
Vice — Adam McKay

 

Best Actress

Winner: Olivia Colman — The Favourite
Yalitza Aparicio — Roma
Glenn Close — The Wife
Lady Gaga — A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

 

Best Actor

Winner: Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale — Vice
Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe — At Eternity’s Gate
Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

 

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams — Vice
Marina de Tavira — Roma
Emma Stone — The Favourite
Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

 

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali — Green Book
Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot — A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell — Vice

 

Best Original Song

Winner: Shallow — A Star Is Born
All The Stars — Black Panther
I’ll Fight — RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go — Mary Poppins Returns
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings — The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

 

Best Original Score

Winner: Black Panther — Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansmen — Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk — Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs — Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: BlacKkKlansman — Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs — Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Can You Ever Forgive Me? — Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk — Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born — Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

 

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
The Favorite — Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed — Paul Schrader
Roma — Alfonso Cuaron
Vice — Adam McKay

 

Best Live Action Short Film

Winner: Skin
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother

 

Best Visual Effects

Winner: First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

 

Best Documentary — Short Subject

Winner: Period. End of Sentence
Black Sheep
Endgame
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden

 

Best Animated Short Film

Winner: Bao
Animal Behavior
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

 

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet

 

Best Film Editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

 

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: Roma — Mexico
Capernaum — Lebanon
Cold War — Poland
Never Look Away — Germany
Shoplifters — Japan

 

Best Sound Mixing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born

 

Best Sound Editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

 

Best Cinematography

Winner: Roma
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
A Star is Born

 

Best Production Design

Winner: Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

 

Best Costume Design

Winner: Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

 

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots

 

Best Documentary — Feature

Winner: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB

