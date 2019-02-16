Oshiomhole berates INEC Chairman over elections postponement

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has criticised the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, over the postponement of the elections.

TVC had reported earlier that the Commission postponed the Presidential and the National Assembly elections by one week earlier today. It also postponed the governorship and state assembly elections, it will now hold on March 9.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu said the decision was taken after a careful review of the plan for the exercise.

But, apparently displeased with the development, Oshiomhole who spoke at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja, where INEC held a press conference to explain the reasons for shifting the polls, said the commission ought to have done more.

The APC national chairman described the action of the commission as an embarrassment to the country, demanding that INEC Chairman should tender an apology.

His words: “Why at 2 am on the day of the election? Why? The problem is not about the postponement but why 2 am on the day of the election? You have explanations to do. If you had told us since we would have planned,” he said.

“Why didn’t you tell us 48 hours ago? You must apologise to Nigerians because you have embarrassed us as a nation,” he added.

