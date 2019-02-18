Over 2,000 persons hold vigil to mourn victims of Illinois shooting

More than 2,000 people braved icy rain in Illinois for a vigil paying respects to five persons killed and five police officers wounded by a factory worker who opened fire on Friday after losing his job.

Solemn mourners stood before five white crosses with the names of the dead and hand-written remembrances outside the factory where the shooting took place in Aurora.

The crosses bore the names of the dead: a 21-year-old intern Trevor Wehner, the plant manager, Josh Pinkard, the human resources manager, Clayton Parks, a mold operator and union chairman; and a stock room attendant Vicente Juarez.

The gunman himself was killed about 90 minutes later in a gunfight with police who stormed the building.

