Over 2,000 persons hold vigil to mourn victims of Illinois shooting
Over 2,000 persons hold vigil to mourn victims of Illinois shooting

More than 2,000 people braved icy rain in Illinois for a vigil paying respects to five persons killed and five police officers wounded by a factory worker who opened fire on Friday after losing his job.

Solemn mourners stood before five white crosses with the names of the dead and hand-written remembrances outside the factory where the shooting took place in Aurora.

The crosses bore the names of the dead: a 21-year-old intern Trevor Wehner, the plant manager, Josh Pinkard, the human resources manager, Clayton Parks, a mold operator and union chairman; and a stock room attendant Vicente Juarez.

The gunman himself was killed about 90 minutes later in a gunfight with police who stormed the building.

