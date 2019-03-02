Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Oyo APC determined to come out victorious March 9
Oyo APC determined to come out victorious March 9
#NigeriaVotes
News
Nigeria
0

Oyo APC determined to come out victorious March 9

0
0
now viewing

Oyo APC determined to come out victorious March 9

now playing

Sanwo-Olu reels out plans for Lagos

now playing

Appeal Court recognises Bashir Bolarinwa as Kwara APC chairman

now playing

Poll postponement painful, but Nigerians must maintain their commitment -Tinubu

now playing

El-Rufai solicits Pastors' support for re-election bid

now playing

Supreme Court upholds high court judgement on Rivers APC

Image result for Oyo APC determined to come out victorious March 9The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State said it has put behind its defeat in the Oyo South Senatorial election and is determined to come out even stronger at the polls on the 9th of march to retain power in the state.

TVC NEWS Correspondent, Olutayo Famous Cole reports that Senator Abiola Ajimobi remains a political colossus in Oyo state. Having broken the second term jinx,his achievements in various spheres across Oyo state remain evident.

Ajimobi’s shocking defeat at last Saturday’s Oyo South Senatorial election took many political watchers by surprise. Many tacticians are yet to come to terms with the political warlord.

Nine local councils make up Oyo south Senatorial district. Ajimobi lost in six and trailed winner of the poll Kola Balogun of the PDP by 13,502 votes.
Stakeholders here say the permutations have changed and the odds would definitely favour the ruling party in the state.

Alliances, realignments and peace moves have become a major feature of the political landscape in Oyo state even as political parties are now reaching out in the quest to improve the chances of clinching the ultimate price: The seat of power Agodi, Ibadan.

Related Posts

Sanwo-Olu reels out plans for Lagos

TVCN 0

Appeal Court recognises Bashir Bolarinwa as Kwara APC chairman

TVCN 0

Poll postponement painful, but Nigerians must maintain their commitment -Tinubu

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies