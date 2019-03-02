Oyo APC determined to come out victorious March 9

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State said it has put behind its defeat in the Oyo South Senatorial election and is determined to come out even stronger at the polls on the 9th of march to retain power in the state.

TVC NEWS Correspondent, Olutayo Famous Cole reports that Senator Abiola Ajimobi remains a political colossus in Oyo state. Having broken the second term jinx,his achievements in various spheres across Oyo state remain evident.

Ajimobi’s shocking defeat at last Saturday’s Oyo South Senatorial election took many political watchers by surprise. Many tacticians are yet to come to terms with the political warlord.

Nine local councils make up Oyo south Senatorial district. Ajimobi lost in six and trailed winner of the poll Kola Balogun of the PDP by 13,502 votes.

Stakeholders here say the permutations have changed and the odds would definitely favour the ruling party in the state.

Alliances, realignments and peace moves have become a major feature of the political landscape in Oyo state even as political parties are now reaching out in the quest to improve the chances of clinching the ultimate price: The seat of power Agodi, Ibadan.

Share this: Tweet



