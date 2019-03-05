Oyo state govt empowers 100 youths with vocational skills to reduce unemployment

Determined to further demonstrate its commitment to providing sustainable alternatives to the crisis of unemployment in Oyo State.

100 Youths drawn from Ona-Ara local council district have completed a two-week long youth empowerment and contract recruitment exercise.

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner for Finance and Budget, Abimbola Adekanbi restated the resolve of government to provide an enabling environment for her citizens to thrive.

The two weeks long empowerment and contract recruitment programme was designed to develop the capacity of participants in industry-relevant technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills necessary to start and effectively manage need based micro and small size enterprises.This was done in partnership with the technical university in Ibadan.

Facilitator of the initiative and Oyo state commissioner for Finance and Budget stressed that the recruitment was adopted to contribute to the socio economic development process of the country by building an entrepreneurial literate society and strengthening the industrial base of the state.

The programme featured intensive hands-on training in system security, on board diagnosing ,Global Positioning System,film Production, fashion designing agro-allied and paint making.

