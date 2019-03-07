PDP faction pledges support for Akinlade of APM

The governorship election, the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State, has lost some supporters to the Allied People’s Movement, APM.

A faction of the party, loyal to Ladi Adebutu who lost the PDP ticket to Buruji Kashamu at the court, declared its support for Adekunle Akinlade of the APM.

The camps of Mr Adebutu and Mr Aknlade then signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the sharing of political positions.

The chairman of the PDP faction said Nigeria’s constitution allows freedom of association, which they have exercised.

