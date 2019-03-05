PDP goes to court

The Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have filed a motion to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, to release all the materials used for the February the 23rd presidential election, for inspection.

The materials the team wants to inspect include the Voters Register, the Smart Card Reader Machines and Ballot Papers..

They also want the election petition tribunal to compel INEC to allow their agents scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the election.

The PDP and its candidate came second in the presidential election, but they allege irregularities.

Share this: Tweet



