Home News PDP goes to court
PDP goes to court
News
Nigeria
0

PDP goes to court

0
0
now viewing

PDP goes to court

now playing

CBN places all forms of textile, garments on forex restriction list

now playing

IGP places embargo on unauthorized use of unmarked vehicle plates

now playing

Labour protest: NLC pledges to fight anti-labour policies in Ogun state

now playing

Court dismisses bid to disqualify Adamawa Governor from Saturday's election

now playing

#NigeriaVotes: Court nullifies PDP governorship candidacy in Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have filed a motion to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, to release all the materials used for the February the 23rd presidential election, for inspection.

The materials the team wants to inspect include the Voters Register, the Smart Card Reader Machines and Ballot Papers..

They also want the election petition tribunal to compel INEC to allow their agents scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the election.

The PDP and its candidate came second in the presidential election, but they allege irregularities.

Related Posts

CBN places all forms of textile, garments on forex restriction list

TVCN 0

IGP places embargo on unauthorized use of unmarked vehicle plates

TVCN 0

Labour protest: NLC pledges to fight anti-labour policies in Ogun state

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies