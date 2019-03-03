Home Politics #NigeriaVotes PDP leaders in Delta meet ahead of governorship election
#NigeriaVotes
Image result for PDP leaders in Delta meet ahead of governorship electionLeaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in delta state have enjoined Delta indigenes to consolidate on the successes recorded in last week’s
election as the party prepares for the governorship and legislative elections.

At different stakeholders meetings in the 3 senatorial districts of the state, the leaders who painstakingly reviewed the performance of the
party, urged all members to ensure a better outcome on March the ninth.

The series of meetings of the leaders of the peoples democratic party started in Delta South senatorial district where umbrella party did
excellently well in last election. however they are not unmindful of the importance of the march 9 polls

Next stop was the Delta Central district where party leaders want all their members to remain committed as they strategise ahead Saturday’s election.
This gathering of leaders from Delta North rounded off the party’s stakeholders meetings, as the people of anioma say they 100 percent votes
for their son

The leaders of the ruling political party in the state are confident of clinching total victory come saturday governorship and State Assembly
election.

