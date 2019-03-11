Home Football Plane crash: CAF mourns Hussein Swaleh
Former secretary general of the national federation and high-ranking football official, Hussein Swaleh Mtetu is among the 32 Kenyans who died on Sunday in the Ethiopian Airline Flight 302 crash that was on its way from Addis Ababa.

Hussein was returning home after serving as Commissioner in the CAF Champions League match between Ismaily SC (Egypt) and TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo) played on Friday in Alexandria.

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football, Ahmad Ahmad and all the African football family sent their condolences to Hussein Swaleh family, his relatives and to the Kenyan Football Federation.

Hussein Swaleh was appointed as CAF Match Commissioner for 2018-2020.

He was the secretary general of Kenya Football Federation (KFF) when Kenya last played at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia 2004.

