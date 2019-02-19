Poland pulls out of Visegrad summit over WW2 role

Poland has pulled out of a planned summit in Israel after Israel’s acting foreign minister, Israel Katz said “many Poles” had collaborated with the Nazis in World War Two and shared responsibility for the Holocaust.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki branded the remarks “totally unacceptable”.

Mateusz had previously said he would not join Tuesday’s gathering of central European leaders in Israel, sending instead a lower-level delegation, but said later that no Polish officials would now attend.

The diplomatic row between Poland and Israel has been escalating since Friday (February 15) when Israeli media reported remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday suggesting Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

Share this: Tweet



