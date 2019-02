The Sokoto state police command has debunked the allegation raised by some loyalist of the All Progressives Congress that the police has intercepted thumb printed ballot papers in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Sokoto state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq said what was in custody of the police in Sokoto is a specimen of ballot paper meant for enlightenment of members of political parties on how to vote candidates of their party.

Share this: Tweet