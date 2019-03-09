Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Police, INEC deny rigging allegations in Plateau
Image result for Police, INEC deny rigging allegations in PlateauPlateau State police command and the Independent national electoral commission have debunked allegations that the result sheets for Saturday’s Governorship and state House of Assembly polls in Plateau state are set.

There had been allegations that the results sheets for the Governorship position were already in circulation on social media.

Responding to the allegations, the Plateau State police commissioner and resident electoral commissioner for INEC say the accusations are not true.

