Poll postponement is ‘hand of Esau but voice of Jacob’ – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the People’s democratic party, Atiku Abubakar, has described the postponement of the presidential election as a case of the hand of Esau but the voice of Jacob.

Atiku Abubakar said by instigating this postponement, the Buhari administration hopes to disenfranchise the Nigerian electorate in order to ensure that turn out is low on the rescheduled date.

The former vice president believes the plan of the governing all progressives congress is to provoke the public, hoping for a negative reaction, and then use that as an excuse for further anti-democratic acts.

He called on all Nigerians to be patient and tolerant.

He pleaded with the voters to come out and cast their ballot on Saturday, 23 February and Saturday, 9 March respectively and Frustrate those who do not want the election to hold by coming out in very large numbers.

The PDP Presidential candidate said that is the best antidote to their plans.

