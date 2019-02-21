Home News Polls shift: JAMB plans to reschedule UTME date
Polls shift: JAMB plans to reschedule UTME date
Polls shift: JAMB plans to reschedule UTME date

Polls shift: JAMB plans to reschedule UTME date

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is considering shifting the date of this year’s examination, an official has said.

This development comes as an effect of the postponed 2019 general election.

The polls were to open on February 16 with the presidential and parliamentary elections until the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced a shift.

The 2019 presidential election will now hold on February 23 while the state elections will also hold a week later on March 9.

This year, the sale or registration forms to all candidates (UTME/DE) including those outside Nigeria, started January 10 and will end February 21.

The examination is expected to begin on March 16 and end on 23 at JAMB’s computer-based test centres nationwide.

Meanwhile, officials close to the board say the examination date has been shifted from March 16 to April 16 because of the general elections.

