Polls shift: Minister for aviation disagrees with INEC on bad weather

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has disagreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission’s claim that the country’s weather was bad for flight operations on the eve of the elections.

Speaking via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Senator Sirika tweeted that INEC should stop using weather as an excuse adding that all airports were directed to open 24 hours during the election period.

He gave thumbs-down to INEC in his tweets.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu had partly blamed the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections on bad weather which affected flight operations.

