Polls Shift: NOA urges Nigerians to keep faith with Democracy

Following the postponement of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly polls, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to keep faith with democracy and turn out en masse to cast their votes on Saturday.

In a statement, NOA Director General, Dr. Garba Abari urged Nigerians to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and shore up their own personal preparations by putting all logistics in place to enable them participate in Saturday’s elections.

He commended Nigerians for their great display of patriotism through their huge sacrifice as reflected in their massive movement last week to their places of registration in preparation to cast their votes before the postponement of the elections. He urged Nigerians not to be deterred by the inconveniences of the postponement but ensure that they perform their electoral civic duty come Saturday.

Abari reassured Nigerians of the preparedness of security agencies to protect lives and property throughout the electioneering season. He therefore asked the electorates to entertain no fears about their safety as they proceed to cast their votes.

He however cautioned politicians to desist from making inflammatory statements capable of inciting electoral violence in an already overheated polity, warning that posterity will never forget the roles played by every individual politician in our elections.

