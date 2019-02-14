Home News President Buhari appreciates fmr U.S. President Clinton for continuous support of Nigeria
President Buhari appreciates fmr U.S. President Clinton for continuous support of Nigeria
News
Nigeria
0

President Buhari appreciates fmr U.S. President Clinton for continuous support of Nigeria

0
0
now viewing

President Buhari appreciates fmr U.S. President Clinton for continuous support of Nigeria

now playing

2019 Polls: Don't throw Nigeria into anarchy out of desperation, FG warns opposition

now playing

#NigeriaVotes : Commonwealth Observers in Nigeria ahead of election

now playing

Second judge disqualifies self in handling of fraud case against NBA President

now playing

Lagos Police debunks rumour of 'general raid' in Lagos

now playing

CBN relaxes implementation of rules on bad loans

President Muhammadu Buhari has appreciated former President of the United States, Bill Clinton for his continuous support for Nigeria and the growth of her democracy.

The President, who took a telephone call from President Clinton Wednesday night, described him as a friend of the country, while commending his constant support for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria under a democratic dispensation.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Assistant on media & publicity, President Buhari assured Clinton of his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in the weeks ahead.

President Clinton, who regretted his inability to visit the country to witness the signing of the final peace accord before the general elections, wished Nigeria well as her citizens go to the polls.

Related Posts

2019 Polls: Don’t throw Nigeria into anarchy out of desperation, FG warns opposition

TVCN 0

#NigeriaVotes : Commonwealth Observers in Nigeria ahead of election

TVCN 0

Second judge disqualifies self in handling of fraud case against NBA President

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies