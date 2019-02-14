President Buhari appreciates fmr U.S. President Clinton for continuous support of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has appreciated former President of the United States, Bill Clinton for his continuous support for Nigeria and the growth of her democracy.

The President, who took a telephone call from President Clinton Wednesday night, described him as a friend of the country, while commending his constant support for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria under a democratic dispensation.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Assistant on media & publicity, President Buhari assured Clinton of his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in the weeks ahead.

President Clinton, who regretted his inability to visit the country to witness the signing of the final peace accord before the general elections, wished Nigeria well as her citizens go to the polls.

