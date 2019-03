President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Katsina, ahead of the Governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The president’s plane landed at umar musa yaradua international airport around 6pm earlier this evening.

He was received at by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and some senior Katsina indigenes.

President Buhari has since proceeded to Daura, where he will be casting his vote on Saturday.

