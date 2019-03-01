President Buhari congratulates Senegalese counterpart on success at polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Senegalese counterpart on success at polls.

In a twitter message, he stated “I congratulate President Macky Sall on his re-election for a second term. There is no doubt at all that democracy has come to stay, in West Africa. I wish the people of Senegal peace, stability and progress, and look forward to continuing cooperation with President Sal”.

