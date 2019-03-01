Home International President Buhari congratulates Senegalese counterpart on success at polls
President Buhari congratulates Senegalese counterpart on success at polls
International
News
Nigeria
World News
0

President Buhari congratulates Senegalese counterpart on success at polls

0
0
now viewing

President Buhari congratulates Senegalese counterpart on success at polls

now playing

Speech by President Buhari during presentation of certificate of return by INEC

now playing

‘‘It's real me, I assure you"- president Buhari responds to cloning allegation

now playing

President Buhari to attend climate change conference in Poland

now playing

APC Governors visit President Buhari in Daura

now playing

We are making steady progress towards food sufficiency - President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Senegalese counterpart on success at polls.

In a twitter message, he stated “I congratulate President Macky Sall on his re-election for a second term. There is no doubt at all that democracy has come to stay, in West Africa. I wish the people of Senegal peace, stability and progress, and look forward to continuing cooperation with President Sal”.

Related Posts

Speech by President Buhari during presentation of certificate of return by INEC

TVCN 0

‘‘It’s real me, I assure you”- president Buhari responds to cloning allegation

TVCN 0

President Buhari to attend climate change conference in Poland

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies