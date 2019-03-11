President Buhari needs to ground B737 Max 8 in Nigeria – Thomas-Wilson Ikubese

The convener of YesWeFit revolutionary movement, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has sent a message to the president of Nigeria, urging him direct the immediate grounding of all B737 Max aircraft in Nigeria.

“Permit me your excellency to convey my condolence to you as the father of the nation, over the loss of two prominent Nigerians; Prof. Pius Adesanmi and Ambassador Abiodun Bashua in the ill fated Ethiopian Airline crash which occurred yesterday, killing all 157 passengers on board.

“The safety of the Boeing 737 Max 8 has become a global cause of concern in recent times.

“As at today, the governments of China, Ethiopia and Indonesia have all grounded the Boeing 737 Max in their various nations as a precaution to safeguarding the lives of their citizens, until issues surrounding the safety of the aircraft is addressed and resolved.

“To this end, Your excellency, I plead with you to take this precautionary measure as a matter of urgency by directing the immediate grounding of all Boeing 737 Max aircraft from flying into, or taking off from Nigeria. Ditto for our domestic flights, so as to prevent unwarranted loss of lives”, he stated

