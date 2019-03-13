President Muhammadu Buhari presides over FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the council chambers of the presidential villa.

The meeting, which started around 11.09am, is the first after the Presidential and National Assembly elections which took place on the 23rd of February and the Governorship and state houses of Assembly elections of 9th of March, 2019.

Members of the cabinet had paid a courtesy visit to the President on the First of March after he was declared winner of the presidential election.

After the National anthem, the president asked the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, to take the opening Muslim prayer, while the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, offered the opening Christian prayer.

Twenty eight ministers are present in the meeting.

Also present in the Federal Executive Council meeting is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

