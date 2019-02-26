#NigeriaVotes Presidential Election February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election result in Bauchi: APC – 798,428; PDP – 209,313 0 0 0 +2-1 2 1 more now viewing Presidential Election result in Bauchi: APC – 798,428; PDP – 209,313 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Ogun: APC - 281,762; PDP - 194,655 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Lagos state: APC- 580,825; PDP - 448015 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Commonwealth observer group recommends strengthening of INEC's legal framework February 26, 2019 TVCN Presidential Election Result in Adamawa state: APC - 378,078; PDP - 410,266 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Kaduna government confirms renewed attacks on Kajuru, Kachia LGAs February 26, 2019 TVCN Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 +2-1 2 1 previous Commonwealth observer group recommends strengthening of INEC's legal framework next Presidential Election result in Lagos state: APC- 580,825; PDP - 448015 Related Posts Presidential Election result in Ogun: APC – 281,762; PDP – 194,655 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election result in Lagos state: APC- 580,825; PDP – 448015 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Commonwealth observer group recommends strengthening of INEC’s legal framework February 26, 2019 TVCN 0