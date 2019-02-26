Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Presidential Election result in Bauchi: APC – 798,428; PDP – 209,313
Presidential Election result in Bauchi: APC – 798,428; PDP – 209,313
Presidential Election
Presidential Election result in Bauchi: APC – 798,428; PDP – 209,313

Presidential Election result in Bauchi: APC – 798,428; PDP – 209,313

Presidential Election result in Ogun: APC - 281,762; PDP - 194,655

Presidential Election result in Lagos state: APC- 580,825; PDP - 448015

Commonwealth observer group recommends strengthening of INEC's legal framework

Presidential Election Result in Adamawa state: APC - 378,078; PDP - 410,266

Kaduna-Map-TVCNews
Kaduna government confirms renewed attacks on Kajuru, Kachia LGAs

