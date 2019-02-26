#NigeriaVotes Presidential Election February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election result in Benue state: APC – 347,668; PDP – 356,817 0 0 0 +1-2 1 2 more now viewing Presidential Election result in Benue state: APC – 347,668; PDP – 356,817 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Plateau state: APC - 468,555; PDP - 548,665 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election Results in Edo State: APC - 267,842; PDP - 275,691 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Ogun: APC - 281,762; PDP - 194,655 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Lagos state: APC- 580,825; PDP - 448015 February 26, 2019 TVCN now playing Presidential Election result in Bauchi: APC - 798,428; PDP - 209,313 February 26, 2019 TVCN Share this:TweetLike this:Like Loading... 0 +1-2 1 2 previous Presidential Election Results in Edo State: APC - 267,842; PDP - 275,691 next Presidential Election result in Plateau state: APC - 468,555; PDP - 548,665 Related Posts Presidential Election result in Plateau state: APC – 468,555; PDP – 548,665 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election Results in Edo State: APC – 267,842; PDP – 275,691 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0 Presidential Election result in Ogun: APC – 281,762; PDP – 194,655 February 26, 2019 TVCN 0