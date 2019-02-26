Home Politics #NigeriaVotes Presidential Election Result in Imo State: APC – 140,463; PDP – 334,923
Presidential Election Result in Imo State: APC – 140,463; PDP – 334,923
#NigeriaVotes
Presidential Election
0

Presidential Election Result in Imo State: APC – 140,463; PDP – 334,923

0
0
now viewing

Presidential Election Result in Imo State: APC – 140,463; PDP – 334,923

now playing

Presidential Election result in Taraba state: APC - 324,906; PDP: 374,743

now playing

Presidential Election results in Katsina state: APC - 1,232,133; PDP - 308,056

now playing

Presidential Election result in Kano state: APC - 1,46,4768; PDP - 391,593

now playing

Presidential Election result in Plateau state: APC - 468,555; PDP - 548,665

now playing

Presidential Election result in Benue state: APC - 347,668; PDP - 356,817

Related Posts

Presidential Election result in Taraba state: APC – 324,906; PDP: 374,743

TVCN 0

Presidential Election results in Katsina state: APC – 1,232,133; PDP – 308,056

TVCN 0

Presidential Election result in Kano state: APC – 1,46,4768; PDP – 391,593

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies