Presidential Election result in Plateau state: APC – 468,555; PDP – 548,665

Presidential Election
Presidential Election result in Benue state: APC - 347,668; PDP - 356,817

Presidential Election Results in Edo State: APC - 267,842; PDP - 275,691

Presidential Election result in Ogun: APC - 281,762; PDP - 194,655

Presidential Election result in Lagos state: APC- 580,825; PDP - 448015

Presidential Election result in Bauchi: APC - 798,428; PDP - 209,313

